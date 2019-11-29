Gazprom Has to Supply to China Via Power of Siberia Pipeline at Least 5 Bcm of Gas in 2020

Russian energy giant Gazprom's contractual obligations to supply gas through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China in 2020 amount to 5 billion cubic meters, in 2021 - 10 billion cubic meters, in 2022 - 15 billion cubic meters, Gazprom Export executive Andrey Zotov said Friday

"Today we can only talk about the contractual figures for gas deliveries to China, because next year we will have the first experience. We take minimum contractual obligations of 5, 10 and 15 billion [cubic meters per year] for 2020, 2021 and 2022 [respectively], this is 85 percent of these volumes," Zotov said during a telephone conference.