Gazprom Head Says Gas Deliveries Via Nord Stream 2 Will Not Start On October 1
Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 07:29 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Deliveries of gas via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not start on October 1, Gazprom Head Alexey Miller said on Wednesday.
Bloomberg has reported that Gazprom intends to start gas deliveries via Nord Stream 2 on October 1.
"No. Deliveries will not start on October 1," Millet told reporters.