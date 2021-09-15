Gazprom Head Says Gas Deliveries Via Nord Stream 2 Will Not Start on October 1

Deliveries of gas via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not start on October 1, Gazprom Head Alexey Miller said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Deliveries of gas via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not start on October 1, Gazprom Head Alexey Miller said on Wednesday.

Bloomberg has reported that Gazprom intends to start gas deliveries via Nord Stream 2 on October 1.

"No. Deliveries will not start on October 1," Millet told reporters.