UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Head Says Gas Deliveries Via Nord Stream 2 Will Not Start On October 1

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 07:29 PM

Gazprom Head Says Gas Deliveries Via Nord Stream 2 Will Not Start on October 1

Deliveries of gas via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not start on October 1, Gazprom Head Alexey Miller said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Deliveries of gas via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not start on October 1, Gazprom Head Alexey Miller said on Wednesday.

Bloomberg has reported that Gazprom intends to start gas deliveries via Nord Stream 2 on October 1.

"No. Deliveries will not start on October 1," Millet told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Nord October Gas

Recent Stories

Netherlands Ignored Embassy's Evacuation Calls for ..

Netherlands Ignored Embassy's Evacuation Calls for Months Before Kabul Takeover ..

1 minute ago
 Shams aims to become regional, international centr ..

Shams aims to become regional, international centre of media technology: Khalid ..

15 minutes ago
 SEHA Kidney Care inaugurates UAE&#039;s first Rena ..

SEHA Kidney Care inaugurates UAE&#039;s first Renal Training Programme

15 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Zayed issues law establishing Creative ..

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law establishing Creative Media Authority as part of De ..

15 minutes ago
 Four US Senators Urge Blinken to List Taliban as F ..

Four US Senators Urge Blinken to List Taliban as Foreign Terror Organization - L ..

14 minutes ago
 Czech Justice Ministry Received No Documents From ..

Czech Justice Ministry Received No Documents From Russia in Franchetti Case - Sp ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.