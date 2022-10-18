UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Head Says Turkish Gas Hub Able To Process Nord Stream's Supply Volumes

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Gazprom Head Says Turkish Gas Hub Able to Process Nord Stream's Supply Volumes

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, October 16 (Sputnik) - Alexey Miller, the head of Russian energy giant Gazprom, said Sunday that it would be possible to redirect all the volumes of gas supplies from Nord Stream to the Turkish hub.

"You know, nothing is impossible," Miller told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1 when asked whether it is possible to redirect all Nord Stream's volumes to the future hub.

"We are talking about all those falling volumes that we have lost due to acts of international terrorism at Nord Stream, so these can be significant volumes," Miller said.

Gazprom has experience in preparing for the implementation of the South Stream project, which was later turned into the Turkish Stream, Miller added. South Stream was originally planned for a capacity of 63 billion cubic meters of gas.

"Therefore, if we talk about even the technical documentation for the development of the route, then for the South Stream, all this was already done at one time," Miller noted.

