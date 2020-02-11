Gazprom Hopes to Increase Share of Asia-Pacific Countries in Gas Export Structure

Gazprom is hoping to increase the share of the Asia-Pacific countries in its export structure to 30 percent by 2030, Famil Sadygov, the company's deputy board chairman, said Tuesday

"The implementation of promising projects will allow, by 2030, to increase the share of Asia in the export structure to 30 percent, and the share of LNG, thanks to projects in the European part of Russia and in the east of the country, to 10 percent," Sadygov said at the Gazprom Investor Day event.

Gazprom's gas production in 2019 increased by 0.5 percent compared to 2018, and amounted to 500.3 billion cubic meters.

Meanwhile, the company reduced gas exports to non-CIS countries in 2019 by 1.3 percent to 199.2 billion cubic meters.