UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Hopes To Increase Share Of Asia-Pacific Countries In Gas Export Structure

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:12 PM

Gazprom Hopes to Increase Share of Asia-Pacific Countries in Gas Export Structure

Gazprom is hoping to increase the share of the Asia-Pacific countries in its export structure to 30 percent by 2030, Famil Sadygov, the company's deputy board chairman, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Gazprom is hoping to increase the share of the Asia-Pacific countries in its export structure to 30 percent by 2030, Famil Sadygov, the company's deputy board chairman, said Tuesday.

"The implementation of promising projects will allow, by 2030, to increase the share of Asia in the export structure to 30 percent, and the share of LNG, thanks to projects in the European part of Russia and in the east of the country, to 10 percent," Sadygov said at the Gazprom Investor Day event.

Gazprom's gas production in 2019 increased by 0.5 percent compared to 2018, and amounted to 500.3 billion cubic meters.

Meanwhile, the company reduced gas exports to non-CIS countries in 2019 by 1.3 percent to 199.2 billion cubic meters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Company Gas 2018 2019 Event Share Asia Billion

Recent Stories

PTCL announces 5% Final Cash Dividend

8 minutes ago

UAE medicine stockpiles ‘sufficient’ for coron ..

1 hour ago

Ombudswoman to Share Russia's Experience of Rescui ..

4 minutes ago

Pompeo Threatens Iran With 'Enormous Pressure' Aft ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court for appointing female IOs in women's ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan embarks on journey to development: Hammad ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.