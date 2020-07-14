Russian gas giant Gazprom hopes to reach last year's level of exports to Turkey by the end of the year, the head of the company's export department, Andrey Zotov, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom hopes to reach last year's level of exports to Turkey by the end of the year, the head of the company's export department, Andrey Zotov, said Tuesday.

"In the second quarter several factors coincided stronger influence of the pandemic, stronger competition in terms of export, export of the liquefied natural gas at prices that are much lower than our contract prices," Zotov said in a phone conference.

According to Zotov, the supply market was oversaturated because Asian markets were contracting and surplus gas went to the European market.

"As the third quarter began, the situation began balancing out and our gas contracts had decent recovery in July. We hope to have last year's numbers by the end of the year in terms of deliveries to Turkey," Zorov said.