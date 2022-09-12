Gazprom in Contact With Siemens on Nord Stream Repair - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Gazprom is in contact with Siemens on the repair of a turbine after an oil leak on the engine equipment for Nord Stream, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to Gazprom, an oil leak was discovered during maintenance at the Trent 60 gas compressor unit (GPA No. 24) of the Portovaya compressor station, carried out jointly with representatives of Siemens.

The oil leak detection report was also signed by representatives of Siemens. Nord Stream pipeline was completely stopped until the issue is resolved.

"As far as I understand, Gazprom is in direct contact with Siemens, because Siemens bears obligations under the current contracts for the maintenance of turbines. At the same time, Siemens, as a company, is now burdened with the restrictions imposed by sanctions," he said.

Peskov clarified that "of course, it is better to ask Gazprom for details."