Gazprom Increased Gas Production by 6.9% Year-on-Year to 70Bcm From Jan 1 to Feb 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) In the period from January 1 to February 15, Gazprom increased gas production by 6.9 percent year-on-year to 70 billion cubic meters, the company said on Monday.

"According to preliminary data, gas production is 70 billion cubic meters, which is 6.9 percent (4.5 billion cubic meters) more than from January 1 to February 15, 2020," the statement says.

Gazprom's exports to non-CIS countries for the period grew by 36.5 percent year-on-year to 27.5 billion cubic meters, the company said.

Thus, gas supplies to Germany increased by 35.5 percent, to Turkey by 30.5 percent, to Italy by 112.7 percent, to France by 43.7 percent, to Poland by 63.7 percent, to the Netherlands by 8.4 percent.

Also, Gazprom increased deliveries to the domestic market by 16 percent (7.1 billion cubic meters), the company said.