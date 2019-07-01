Gazprom Increases Natural Gas Production By 2.3% Year-on-Year In H1 2019
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:01 PM
Russian energy giant Gazprom said Monday it increased natural gas production in the first six months of 2019 by 2.3 percent to 258.7 billion cubic meters year-on-year
"In the first half of 2019, Gazprom, according to preliminary data, produced 258.
7 billion cubic meters of gas. This is the maximum production rate in the first half in the last eight years [since 2011], and by 2.3 percent [5.7 billion cubic meters] more than in the same period of 2018," the company said in a statement.