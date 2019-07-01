Gazprom Increases Natural Gas Production by 2.3% Year-on-Year in H1 2019

Russian energy giant Gazprom said Monday it increased natural gas production in the first six months of 2019 by 2.3 percent to 258.7 billion cubic meters year-on-year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russian energy giant Gazprom said Monday it increased natural gas production in the first six months of 2019 by 2.3 percent to 258.7 billion cubic meters year-on-year.

"In the first half of 2019, Gazprom, according to preliminary data, produced 258.

7 billion cubic meters of gas. This is the maximum production rate in the first half in the last eight years [since 2011], and by 2.3 percent [5.7 billion cubic meters] more than in the same period of 2018," the company said in a statement.