UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Increases Natural Gas Production By 2.3% Year-on-Year In H1 2019

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:01 PM

Gazprom Increases Natural Gas Production by 2.3% Year-on-Year in H1 2019

Russian energy giant Gazprom said Monday it increased natural gas production in the first six months of 2019 by 2.3 percent to 258.7 billion cubic meters year-on-year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russian energy giant Gazprom said Monday it increased natural gas production in the first six months of 2019 by 2.3 percent to 258.7 billion cubic meters year-on-year.

"In the first half of 2019, Gazprom, according to preliminary data, produced 258.

7 billion cubic meters of gas. This is the maximum production rate in the first half in the last eight years [since 2011], and by 2.3 percent [5.7 billion cubic meters] more than in the same period of 2018," the company said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Same Gas 2018 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

Afghan Forces Kill 5 Taliban Militants in Kabul Gu ..

3 minutes ago

AKEL Party Leader Says to Discuss Cyprus Dispute W ..

3 minutes ago

Major Terrorist Attacks in Afghanistan in 2018-201 ..

3 minutes ago

Strategy in the pipeline for orphans: Dr. Sania Ni ..

3 minutes ago

Distribution of Health Cards in KP should be speed ..

9 minutes ago

NAB initiates inquiry against senior GM Railway

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.