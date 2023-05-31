Gazprom International Says Discovers Illisha Gas Field in Bangladesh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Gazprom International announced on Wednesday the discovery of a new gas field, Illisha, in Bangladesh.

"Well tests carried on 14-20 May at the Illisha-1 gas well, Bhola Island, Bangladesh, have shown a commercial flow of 19.6 million cubic feet (554 thousand cubic meters) per day. The results of exploration work indicate the discovery of a new gas field Illisha," the company said in a statement.