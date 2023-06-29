Gazprom, Kazakhstan Discuss Gas Transportation, Supplies

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Thursday that it discussed gas transportation and gas supplies with Kazakhstan.

"Today, a working meeting was held between Gazprom Chairman Alexey Miller, and Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

At the meeting, a high assessment was given to the development of cooperation. The parties discussed topical issues and prospects for cooperation, including in the field of gas transportation and supply," Gazprom said in a statement.