Gazprom Keeps 2020 Price Outlook for Gas Exports to Europe at $133 per 1,000 Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Tuesday it maintained its forecast for the average price of its gas exports to Europe in 2020 at $133 per 1,000 cubic meters.

"The current price level continues to be affected by lower economic activity due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus, as well as large gas reserves in gas storage facilities and the commissioning of new production facilities for liquefaction of gas.

Traditionally, weather affects the dynamics of consumption volumes and prices," the company said in a statement at an online conference of VTB Capital Investments.

"Forward gas prices at Dutch hub TTF at the end of the year show a level of about $160 per 1,000 cubic meters, which is significantly higher than the current spot prices (about $90). This is in line with our current forecast for the average price of Gazprom's supplies to Europe, about $133 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2020," the company added.