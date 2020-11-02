Gazprom Launches 2nd Phase of Power of Siberia Pipeline Construction

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russian state giant Gazprom has launched the second phase of construction of the Power of Siberia pipeline, which will deliver gas to domestic consumers and China from one more field, Kovyktinskoye, corporate media reported on Monday.

"In September, in our country's east, the second stage of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline construction began on the section from the Kovyktinskoye to the Chayandinskoye fields," Gazprom Invest's newspaper said.

According to the newspaper, over 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) of the pipeline have already been welded and laid, and the work is running ahead of schedule.

Russia started to export gas from the Chayandinskoye field in Yakutia via the Power of Siberia pipeline in late 2019. Earlier, Gazprom said that it planned to deliver up to 5 billion cubic meters (176.6 billion cubic feet) of gas to China in 2020, up to 10 billion in 2021 and up to 15 billion in 2022. The company intends to reach a designed annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters by 2025.

The second section of the pipeline is set to become operational by late 2022.