UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Launches 2nd Phase Of Power Of Siberia Pipeline Construction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:22 PM

Gazprom Launches 2nd Phase of Power of Siberia Pipeline Construction

Russian state giant Gazprom has launched the second phase of construction of the Power of Siberia pipeline, which will deliver gas to domestic consumers and China from one more field, Kovyktinskoye, corporate media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russian state giant Gazprom has launched the second phase of construction of the Power of Siberia pipeline, which will deliver gas to domestic consumers and China from one more field, Kovyktinskoye, corporate media reported on Monday.

"In September, in our country's east, the second stage of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline construction began on the section from the Kovyktinskoye to the Chayandinskoye fields," Gazprom Invest's newspaper said.

According to the newspaper, over 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) of the pipeline have already been welded and laid, and the work is running ahead of schedule.

Russia started to export gas from the Chayandinskoye field in Yakutia via the Power of Siberia pipeline in late 2019. Earlier, Gazprom said that it planned to deliver up to 5 billion cubic meters (176.6 billion cubic feet) of gas to China in 2020, up to 10 billion in 2021 and up to 15 billion in 2022. The company intends to reach a designed annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters by 2025.

The second section of the pipeline is set to become operational by late 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China Company September Gas 2019 2020 Media From Billion

Recent Stories

US Government Monitoring Enforcement of Voting Rig ..

14 seconds ago

French Schools Hold Minute of Silence in Honor of ..

15 seconds ago

IS claims deadly Kabul University attack: propagan ..

17 seconds ago

5 terrorits arrested, explosives, suicide jackets, ..

18 seconds ago

FM, Saudi IT minister discuss digital cooperation

20 seconds ago

Race to save whales in Sri Lanka's biggest mass st ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.