Gazprom May Face $56Mln Fine for Lack of Cooperation on Polish Anti-Trust Probe- Regulator

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) threatened Russian gas giant Gazprom on Wednesday with a 50 million Euros ($56 million) fine for failing to provide information on the case related to Nord Stream 2 deal signing without Poland's consent.

"The President of the UOKiK initiated proceedings against Gazprom for lack of cooperation during an anti-trust investigation.

For failure to provide information, Gazprom is liable to a fine of EUR 50 million, independent of any consequences that may arise from proceedings concerning a concentration of undertakings without the consent of the President of the Office," the UOKiK said in a statement.

Gazprom's case concerns proceedings related to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. In 2018, the UOKiK laid charges against six companies, including Gazprom, accusing them of financing the construction without a legally required permit.