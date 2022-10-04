UrduPoint.com

Gazprom May Halt Gas Supplies To Moldova In Case Of Payment Obligation Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom stated on Tuesday that it it reserves the right to completely halt gas supplies to Moldova by October 20 in case of violation of gas payment obligations.

Moldova regularly violates the terms of payment for the supplied Russian gas, the issue of historical debt has not been settled yet due to the country's position, which entails the risk of termination of the contract at any time.

"Gazprom reserves all its rights, including the right to a complete termination of supplies in case of violation of the gas payment obligations by October 20, 2022, as well as the right to terminate the contract at any time due to gross violation of the terms of the agreement to settle the historical debt of Moldovagaz," Gazprom said on Telegram.

The Russian energy company stated that any further requests from the Moldovan side, involving changes to the contract, will be made only in the form of amendments to the contract.

"Any future requests from the Moldovan side involving changes to the contract terms will be issued only in the form of appropriate amendments to the contract," Gazprom said.

Throughout 2022 Moldovagaz has regularly violated the payment terms of contract for the supplied gas, and has also repeatedly appealed to Gazprom to soften contractual obligations in terms of supply volumes.

