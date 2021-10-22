UrduPoint.com

Gazprom, Mongolia Agree On Route For Pipeline To Supply Gas From Russia To China

Russian gas giant Gazprom and Mongolia agreed on the layout of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline for the supply of gas from Russia to China, Gazprom said on Friday

"Gazprom and the government of Mongolia discussed the progress in the development of a feasibility study for the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline for the supply of Russian gas through Mongolia to China," the company said on Telegram.

"The participants of the meeting of the joint working group agreed on the scheme of the gas pipeline route proposed by the special-purpose company, which will be used in the development of the feasibility study," it said.

