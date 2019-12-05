Gazprom, Mongolia To Assess Feasibility Of Pipeline Gas Deliveries To China
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 09:49 PM
Russian energy giant Gazprom said it signed on Thursday a memorandum of understanding with Mongolia on a joint assessment of the feasibility of pipeline gas supplies to China through Mongolia
"Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Olziisaikhany Enkhtuvshin signed a memorandum of understanding today in Sochi.
The document provides for a joint assessment of the feasibility of a project on pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China through the territory of Mongolia," Gazprom said in a statement.