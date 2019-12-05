Gazprom, Mongolia to Assess Feasibility of Pipeline Gas Deliveries to China

Russian energy giant Gazprom said it signed on Thursday a memorandum of understanding with Mongolia on a joint assessment of the feasibility of pipeline gas supplies to China through Mongolia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian energy giant Gazprom said it signed on Thursday a memorandum of understanding with Mongolia on a joint assessment of the feasibility of pipeline gas supplies to China through Mongolia

"Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Olziisaikhany Enkhtuvshin signed a memorandum of understanding today in Sochi.

The document provides for a joint assessment of the feasibility of a project on pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China through the territory of Mongolia," Gazprom said in a statement.