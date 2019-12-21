Gazprom, Naftogaz to Consider Extending Gas Transit Agreement to 2025-2034 - Protocol

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Gazprom and Naftogaz plan to consider in the future the possibility of extending the agreement on gas transit through Ukraine to 2025-2034, a protocol on Friday's gas talks published by the Ukrainian government said.

On Friday, Gazprom said that Moscow and Kiev had signed a protocol of an agreement on continuing gas transit and settling disputes during the negotiations in Minsk.

"The parties to the gas transportation agreement intend to consider in the future the possibility of extending cooperation on gas transit on similar terms for the next regulatory periods of Ukraine's Gas Transmission System Operator in 2025-2034," the protocol said.

According to the protocol, Gazprom, Naftogaz and Ukraine's Gas Transmission System Operator agreed to take necessary actions for reserving transport capacities until December 27.

The document added that Gazprom and Naftogaz might consider direct gas supplies to Ukraine at a discounted European hub's price depending on volumes.