Gazprom Neft Expects Oil Supply-Demand Balance to Stabilize Shortly

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The demand for oil in the world is slightly exceeding the supply, but the situation will stabilize in the foreseeable future, otherwise OPEC+ has all the tools to adjust the market, the chairman of the management board of Gazprom Neft Alexander Dyukov said on Friday.

"The demand (for oil) at the moment is slightly exceeding the supply, and according to the OPEC+ agreement, the signatories are going to continue increasing the production, so that it will expand the oil supply," Dyukov said in an interview with the Russia-24 tv channel.

Dyukov also said that the interaction of the parties to the OPEC+ deal brought positive results to the oil market, and it would be logical to keep this stabilizing tool after 2022.

In May 2020, OPEC+ reduced crude production by 9.7 million barrels per day due to a drop in oil demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the organization is enhancing production by 400,000 barrels per day on a monthly basis, hoping to ease the pressure on prices as economies around the world recover after the lockdowns.