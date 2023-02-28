Gazprom Neft Head Expects Oil Prices to Be in Range of $80 to $110

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Volatility in the global oil market in 2023 will be relatively high, and oil prices will be within the range of $80 to $110, Gazprom Neft head Alexander Dyukov said on Tuesday.

"Volatility will be relatively high.

But at the same time, there are a number of tools that allow working with this volatility. OPEC+ is one of the key mechanisms that allows reducing market volatility. OPEC+ is effectively coping with this task ... The most likely range is from $80 to $110 (per barrel)," Dyukov told reporters.

The world oil market is currently in surplus, he added, noting that the decision to cut oil production in Russia in March is aimed at balancing it.