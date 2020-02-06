UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Neft Increased Gas Production By 7% In 2019, Aims To Maintain Levels - Official

Russian oil company Gazprom Neft saw a 7 percent increase in gas production last year and intends to maintain this production level in 2020 as well, Andrey Komarov, a senior manager of the company, said on Thursday

TOMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian oil company Gazprom Neft saw a 7 percent increase in gas production last year and intends to maintain this production level in 2020 as well, Andrey Komarov, a senior manager of the company, said on Thursday.

"The growth of gas [production compared] to the year 2018 is 7 percent, up to 44.2 billion cubic meters [1.5 trillion cubic feet]," Komarov said while commenting on gas production in last year.

He added that the company's strategy did not aim to turn Gazprom Neft into an oil and gas company and it would continue specializing in oil production.

