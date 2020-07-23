Gazprom Neft Launches Euro+ Refining Complex at Moscow Oil Refinery

Russian oil company Gazprom Neft on Thursday launched the work of the Euro+ combined oil refining unit at Moscow refinery, Vitaly Zuber, the refinery's director-general, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian oil company Gazprom Neft on Thursday launched the work of the Euro+ combined oil refining unit at Moscow refinery, Vitaly Zuber, the refinery's director-general, said.

"All automated control systems of the Euro+ complex are activated. We are starting operations," Zuber said during the event dedicated to the launch, which was broadcast live by the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

The event was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov.

The Moscow refinery, which was opened in 1938, processes 11 million tons of oil per year. Gazprom Neft is carrying out a large-scale upgrading program at the refinery, which will last until 2025. Investments in the upgrade are estimated at 350 billion rubles ($4.9 billion), and Dyukov has confirmed that 215 million rubles were already invested. The Euro+ combined oil refining unit, which saw investments of 98 billion rubles, has replaced outdated equipment at the refinery.