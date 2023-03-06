UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Neft Reaches Record 41Mln Tons Of Oil Refining In 2022 - Company

Gazprom Neft Reaches Record 41Mln Tons of Oil Refining in 2022 - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Russian oil giant Gazprom Neft reached a record of oil refining last year, amounting to more than 41 million tons, a representative of the company said on Monday.

"We have fully implemented the 2022 plan.

This is already a record year for us: we not only exceeded the figures of 2021, but also set a record for the volume of processing in Russia more than 41 million tons," the representative said in an interview with Gazprom's newspaper.

The official added that in 2023 all the company's plants will operate at a maximum capacity.

