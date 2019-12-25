UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Neft To Have Difficulties Producing 100Mln TOE In 2020 If OPEC+ Deal Extended

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 10:41 PM

Gazprom Neft to Have Difficulties Producing 100Mln TOE in 2020 If OPEC+ Deal Extended

It will be difficult for Russia's Gazprom Neft company to produce the target 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE) in 2020, if the OPEC-non-OPEC oil output cut agreement is extended beyond April 1, 2020, the company's CEO, Alexander Dyukov, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) It will be difficult for Russia's Gazprom Neft company to produce the target 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE) in 2020, if the OPEC-non-OPEC oil output cut agreement is extended beyond April 1, 2020, the company's CEO, Alexander Dyukov, said on Wednesday.

"Yes, we certainly set such a task for ourselves, the only thing we need to understand is that, of course, if the OPEC-non-OPEC agreement is valid after April 1, it will be physically difficult for us to achieve this goal, but we will be very close [to this target]," Dyukov told reporters when asked about the company's plans to reach the target level of production of 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2020.

In October, Gazprom Neft Deputy Chairman of the Management board, Vadim Yakovlev said that the company still planned to produce 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2020, but noted that specific figures would depend on the terms of the OPEC-non-OPEC agreement.

Earlier in December, the company said it expected an increase in hydrocarbon production by 3.3 percent in 2019, up to 96 million tonnes of oil equivalent.

OPEC and several non-cartel members have been reducing oil production since 2017 to counter oversupply on the global market. Earlier in December OPEC+ nations took the decision to further reduce oil production by a total of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil April October December 2017 2019 2020 Market Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Senior employee of Sindh Text Book Board passes aw ..

5 minutes ago

Nation celebrates Quaid birth anniversary with tra ..

5 minutes ago

Trumps Release Video With Seasonal Greetings for C ..

5 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of Etihad Rai ..

31 minutes ago

At Least 19 Hospitalized in Northern France Due to ..

29 minutes ago

Russian UN Officials Struggle to Get US Visas As U ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.