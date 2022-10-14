UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Neft Will Not Cut Oil Production Over OPEC+ Decision - CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Gazprom Neft, the subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom producing oil, will not cut oil production because of the decision of the alliance of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-cartel producers (OPEC+) to decrease oil production, Alexander Dyukov, the chair of the management board of Gazprom Neft, said on Thursday.

OPEC+ alliance agreed last week to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point. The move was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, partly caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy deliveries and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude.

The decision received backlash from the US, which demanded an increase in production to combat rising domestic prices.

"As for our company, we produce (oil) according to the quota, not above the quota. We will not be required to cut production volumes," Dyukov said in a televised appearance on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The chair added that the physical reduction in oil production under the deal will be one million barrels per day.

