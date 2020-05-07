(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Gazprom Neft's production is profitable even at a price of $20 per barrel, but the company also tests prices in the $15-$40 range, Alexei Yankevich, the company's deputy CEO for economics and finance, said

"Even if the price stays at around $20 per barrel, production will remain profitable for us," he said in an interview with a corporate publication.

"We are considering several scenarios: from $15 to $40 per barrel. This allows us to adjust costs while maintaining production efficiency," he added.

In the current market situation, Gazprom Neft will revise the investment program for oil refining, but will continue modernization of its facilities, Anatoly Cherner, the company's deputy CEO for logistics, processing and sales, said in an interview with a corporate publication.

"Today, most projects are at a stage when their suspension, on the one hand, will not have an economic effect the bulk of the investment has already been made, and on the other hand, it will negatively affect the prospects and technological development of the company," Cherner added.