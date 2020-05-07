UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Neft's Oil Production Profitable Even At $20 Per Barrel - Top Manager

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:35 AM

Gazprom Neft's Oil Production Profitable Even at $20 Per Barrel - Top Manager

Gazprom Neft's production is profitable even at a price of $20 per barrel, but the company also tests prices in the $15-$40 range, Alexei Yankevich, the company's deputy CEO for economics and finance, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Gazprom Neft's production is profitable even at a price of $20 per barrel, but the company also tests prices in the $15-$40 range, Alexei Yankevich, the company's deputy CEO for economics and finance, said

"Even if the price stays at around $20 per barrel, production will remain profitable for us," he said in an interview with a corporate publication.

"We are considering several scenarios: from $15 to $40 per barrel. This allows us to adjust costs while maintaining production efficiency," he added.

In the current market situation, Gazprom Neft will revise the investment program for oil refining, but will continue modernization of its facilities, Anatoly Cherner, the company's deputy CEO for logistics, processing and sales, said in an interview with a corporate publication.

"Today, most projects are at a stage when their suspension, on the one hand, will not have an economic effect the bulk of the investment has already been made, and on the other hand, it will negatively affect the prospects and technological development of the company," Cherner added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Oil Price Market From

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus recoveries in UAE reach 3,359, 546 new ..

38 minutes ago

Dirham appreciates against top 10 import partners ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan to ease lockdown measures from May 9

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.