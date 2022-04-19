UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Not Booking Capacities Of Yamal-Europe Pipeline For Gas Transit Via Poland In May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 03:27 PM

Gazprom Not Booking Capacities of Yamal-Europe Pipeline for Gas Transit Via Poland in May

Russia's energy giant Gazprom did not book the capacities of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for transit via Poland in May, according to GSA and RBP platforms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Russia's energy giant Gazprom did not book the capacities of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for transit via Poland in May, according to GSA and RBP platforms.

In total, there was an option at the auction on Tuesday to book the capacity of the Polish section in the amount of 89.1 million cubic meters of gas per day.

Additional capacities of the Ukrainian gas transportation system were not auctioned.

