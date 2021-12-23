UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Not Booking Supplies Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline Due To Absence Of Requests - Putin

Gazprom Not Booking Supplies Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline Due to Absence of Requests - Putin

Russian energy giant Gazprom has not been booking gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline since there have been no applications for gas purchases from EU countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian energy giant Gazprom has not been booking gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline since there have been no applications for gas purchases from EU countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I see these accusations against Russia and Gazprom that Gazprom, for the second or third day in a row, has not booked traffic for gas supplies to Europe via this Yamal-Europe route. So nasty, how do I put this... Well, this has just gone beyond all limits.� (Gazprom) has not booked this traffic, because those of its counterparties and companies, first of all, German and French, who buy gas via this route, have not submitted applications for the purchase," Putin said during an annual end-of-year press conference.

