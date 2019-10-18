Gazprom Notified Ukraine About Need to Settle Disputes Before Signing New Contract - CEO

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 02:49 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Russian energy giant Gazprom has notified Ukraine and the EU of the need to settle disputes with Ukraine's Naftogaz before signing a new contract for gas transit through Ukrainian territory, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev Friday.
"Our position has been brought to Ukrainian partners, to European partners: that, without doubts, it is necessary to completely resolve all legal disputes before signing a new contract," Miller said.