UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Offers To Ukraine To Relaunch Gas Transit Talks, Reach Amicable Agreement

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:23 PM

Gazprom Offers to Ukraine to Relaunch Gas Transit Talks, Reach Amicable Agreement

Russian gas giant Gazprom offers to Ukraine to relaunch gas transit talks afresh as part of an amicable agreement that Gazprom and Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz could reach in their litigation in Dutch courts, Sergey Kuznets, a member of Gazprom's management committee, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russian gas giant Gazprom offers to Ukraine to relaunch gas transit talks afresh as part of an amicable agreement that Gazprom and Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz could reach in their litigation in Dutch courts, Sergey Kuznets, a member of Gazprom's management committee, said on Tuesday.

"As for the amicable agreement and the offer to reach it, yes, we have made such an offer during trilateral [Russian-Ukrainian-EU] consultations, held in January 2019. Alexey Borisovich [Miller, Gazprom CEO] said that we were ready to ... relaunch talks afresh. But the matter is that the Ukrainian side strives to change the format of the possible amicable agreement," Kuznets said at a Gazprom's press conference on export.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company Oil January Gas 2019 Agreement

Recent Stories

Federal govt allocates Rs48bln in PSDP 2019-20 for ..

57 seconds ago

Govt Modern High School inauguration on Wednesday

59 seconds ago

Police responsible for protection of life, proper ..

1 minute ago

KP cabinet approves budget

1 minute ago

‘Raasta’ App, providing traffic solutions to n ..

6 minutes ago

UPDATE - Syria Not Striving for Military Confronta ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.