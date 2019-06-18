Gazprom Offers to Ukraine to Relaunch Gas Transit Talks, Reach Amicable Agreement

Russian gas giant Gazprom offers to Ukraine to relaunch gas transit talks afresh as part of an amicable agreement that Gazprom and Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz could reach in their litigation in Dutch courts, Sergey Kuznets, a member of Gazprom's management committee, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russian gas giant Gazprom offers to Ukraine to relaunch gas transit talks afresh as part of an amicable agreement that Gazprom and Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz could reach in their litigation in Dutch courts, Sergey Kuznets, a member of Gazprom's management committee, said on Tuesday.

"As for the amicable agreement and the offer to reach it, yes, we have made such an offer during trilateral [Russian-Ukrainian-EU] consultations, held in January 2019. Alexey Borisovich [Miller, Gazprom CEO] said that we were ready to ... relaunch talks afresh. But the matter is that the Ukrainian side strives to change the format of the possible amicable agreement," Kuznets said at a Gazprom's press conference on export.