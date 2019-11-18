UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Officially Proposes To Naftogaz To Extend Gas Transit Contract

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 06:38 PM

Gazprom Officially Proposes to Naftogaz to Extend Gas Transit Contract

Russia's Gazprom has officially proposed to Ukraine's Naftogaz to extend the existing contract for the Russian gas transit through Ukraine, which expires in the end of the year, or to sign a new deal for one year taking into consideration the forecast for the European Union's gas demand, and it has also made it a condition that both sides should refuse any court and antimonopoly bodies claims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Russia's Gazprom has officially proposed to Ukraine's Naftogaz to extend the existing contract for the Russian gas transit through Ukraine, which expires in the end of the year, or to sign a new deal for one year taking into consideration the forecast for the European Union's gas demand, and it has also made it a condition that both sides should refuse any court and antimonopoly bodies claims.

"Today, Gazprom sent to Naftogaz an official proposal, signed by Management Committee Chairman Alexey Miller, on extending the existing contract or signing a new agreement on gas transit through the Ukrainian territory for one year, taking into consideration the forecast for European consumers' gas demand for 2020," Gazprom said in a statement.

Both the extension of the active contract and the signing of a new one are only possible if both sides withdraw all claims filed with the international arbitrage and cease all court proceedings, if the Anti-Monopoly Committee of Ukraine abolishes its decision on slapping Gazprom with a fine over alleged economical competition breach, and if Naftogaz calls off its request for the European Commission to launch a probe against Gazprom, the Russian gas giant added.

Gazprom also said it awaited Kiev's position on its readiness to buy Russian gas directly starting 2020.

