Gazprom Plans To Add Over 506Bln Cubic Meters To Gas Reserves In 2021 - Top Manager

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

Gazprom Plans to Add Over 506Bln Cubic Meters to Gas Reserves in 2021 - Top Manager

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Gazprom plans to add at least 506 billion cubic meters of gas to its reserves in 2021, which is the level of its expected production this year, Vitaly Markelov, deputy chairman of the company's board, said.

"We plan to produce 506 billion cubic meters of gas, and, of course, the gas reserves replacement factor will be more than one, that is, more than 506 billion [cubic meters]. Gas reserves will be increased this year," Markelov said during a press conference.

