MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russian gas giant Gazprom plans to complete filling the first leg of the TurkStream pipeline with gas by mid-November, according to Gazprom Transgaz Krasnodar 's corporate publication.

"The filling work began with the first leg of the gas pipeline [on October 15]. Gas is supplied to it with reduced pressure, which is gradually being increased. Specialists plan to fill the offshore section of the TurkStream within a month," the publication says.

Earlier in October, the TurkStream's operator said that filling the first leg was the last stage of the pipeline's testing before commissioning.

The TurkStream is a 570-mile twin pipeline that will run through the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and is expected to carry 1.1 trillion cubic feet annually. It consists of two legs, one for supplying gas to Turkey and the other to European countries bypassing potentially unreliable transit partners. The launch of the pipeline is planned to be held before 2020.