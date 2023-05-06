UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Pumping 39.5Mln Cubic Meters Of Gas Through Sudzha Station Via Ukraine To Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Gazprom Pumping 39.5Mln Cubic Meters of Gas Through Sudzha Station Via Ukraine to Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Russian energy giant Gazprom is supplying 39.5 million cubic meters of gas to the Sudzha entry point on Saturday for further transit to Europe via Ukraine, with the application for the Sokhranovka station rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the Ukrainian territory in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha station ” 39.5 million cubic meters, as of May 6. The application for the Sokhranovka station was rejected," Kupriyanov told reporters.

From May 2022, Russian gas deliveries remained at the level of 40-43 million cubic meters per day, but in early January, the figure started to drop and decreased to 24.

4 million cubic meters per day. Starting February 1, the gas delivery volumes began to rise and returned to the levels of late 2022 on February 22 presumably because of a convergence between contract prices of Gazprom and European spot energy markets.

Sudzha remains the only station transiting Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine after Kiev refused to continue admitting fuel at Sokhranovka on May 11, 2022.

Gazprom later said that it was technically impossible to transfer all volumes of gas via the Sudzha station, however, the company continues to deliver gas to European customers according to contractual obligations and submitted requests.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Company Kiev January February May Gas Market All Million

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns mass shootings in Serbia

UAE strongly condemns mass shootings in Serbia

15 minutes ago
 Bank of Sharjah boosts capital by AED 800mn

Bank of Sharjah boosts capital by AED 800mn

15 minutes ago
 COVID-19 is no longer a Public Health Emergency of ..

COVID-19 is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern: WHO

16 minutes ago
 flydubai expands its network in Poland to three de ..

Flydubai expands its network in Poland to three destinations

16 minutes ago
 New WHO manual aims to strengthen pedestrian safet ..

New WHO manual aims to strengthen pedestrian safety

16 minutes ago
 Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council launches th ..

Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council launches the Nafis Youth Councilâ€™s exec ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.