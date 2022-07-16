UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Pumps 41.6Mln Cubic Meters Of Gas For Transit Through Ukraine's Sudzha Station

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Gazprom Pumps 41.6Mln Cubic Meters of Gas for Transit Through Ukraine's Sudzha Station

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom pumped 41.6 million cubic meters of gas to the Sudzha entry point on Saturday for further transit to Europe, as verified by Ukraine, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the Ukrainian territory in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha station ” 41.

6 million cubic meters, as of July 16. The application for the Sokhranivka station was rejected," Kupriyanov told reporters.

Sudzha remains the only station transiting Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine after Kiev refused to continue admitting fuel at another station, Sokhranivka, on May 11. The Ukrainian regulator said the closure was the result of Sokhranivka going under the control of Russian armed forces in the Luhansk People's Republic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Luhansk Kiev May July Gas Million

Recent Stories

PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at ..

PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at the ICC Annual Conference

46 minutes ago
 New US law protects India from punitive actions ov ..

New US law protects India from punitive actions over Russian missile deal

1 hour ago
 SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disput ..

SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disputes through peaceful means

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th July 2022

4 hours ago
 US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.