MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom pumped 41.6 million cubic meters of gas to the Sudzha entry point on Saturday for further transit to Europe, as verified by Ukraine, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the Ukrainian territory in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha station ” 41.

6 million cubic meters, as of July 16. The application for the Sokhranivka station was rejected," Kupriyanov told reporters.

Sudzha remains the only station transiting Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine after Kiev refused to continue admitting fuel at another station, Sokhranivka, on May 11. The Ukrainian regulator said the closure was the result of Sokhranivka going under the control of Russian armed forces in the Luhansk People's Republic.