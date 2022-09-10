UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Pumps 42.4Mln Cubic Meters Of Gas For Transit Through Sudzha Station Via Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Gazprom Pumps 42.4Mln Cubic Meters of Gas for Transit Through Sudzha Station Via Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom will supply 42.4 million cubic meters of gas to the Sudzha entry point on Saturday for further transit to Europe via Ukraine, with the application for the Sokhranovka station rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the Ukrainian territory in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha station ” 42.4 million cubic meters, as of September 10. The application for the Sokhranovka station was rejected," Kupriyanov told journalists.

Sudzha remains the only station transiting Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine after Kiev refused to continue admitting fuel at another station, Sokhranovka, on May 11. The Ukrainian regulator said the closure was the result of Novopskov compressor station ” which pumps gas from Sokhranovka ” going under the control of Russian armed forces in the Luhansk People's Republic.

Gazprom later said that it was technically impossible to transfer all volumes of gas via the Sudzha station, however, the company continues to deliver gas to European customers according to contractual obligations and submitted requests.

At the same time, gas supplies from Russia remain limited. Nord Stream 1, the main pipeline supplying Europe with Russian natural gas, was operating at 20% of capacity from the end of July. Russian energy giant Gazprom attributed lower volumes to the problems with maintenance and repair of the Siemens turbines. On September 2, Gazprom shut down the Nord Stream pipeline for an indefinite period citing a malfunction of the only remaining working engine and a warning from Russian technical watchdog Rostekhnadzor.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Company Nord Same Luhansk Kiev May July September Gas All From Million Siemens

Recent Stories

President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitat ..

President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitation Efforts of vivo Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

32 minutes ago
 Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captain ..

Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captaincy

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more ..

Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more express trains to Rohri

51 minutes ago
 US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at ..

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at all levels

3 hours ago
 Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid ..

Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid massive floods

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.