Gazprom Pumps 42.4Mln Cubic Meters of Gas for Transit Through Sudzha Station Via Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom will supply 42.4 million cubic meters of gas to the Sudzha entry point on Saturday for further transit to Europe via Ukraine, with the application for the Sokhranovka station rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the Ukrainian territory in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha station ” 42.4 million cubic meters, as of September 10. The application for the Sokhranovka station was rejected," Kupriyanov told journalists.

Sudzha remains the only station transiting Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine after Kiev refused to continue admitting fuel at another station, Sokhranovka, on May 11. The Ukrainian regulator said the closure was the result of Novopskov compressor station ” which pumps gas from Sokhranovka ” going under the control of Russian armed forces in the Luhansk People's Republic.

Gazprom later said that it was technically impossible to transfer all volumes of gas via the Sudzha station, however, the company continues to deliver gas to European customers according to contractual obligations and submitted requests.

At the same time, gas supplies from Russia remain limited. Nord Stream 1, the main pipeline supplying Europe with Russian natural gas, was operating at 20% of capacity from the end of July. Russian energy giant Gazprom attributed lower volumes to the problems with maintenance and repair of the Siemens turbines. On September 2, Gazprom shut down the Nord Stream pipeline for an indefinite period citing a malfunction of the only remaining working engine and a warning from Russian technical watchdog Rostekhnadzor.