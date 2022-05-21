(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom pumped 45.9 million cubic meters of gas to the Sudzha station on Saturday for further transit to Europe, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha station - 45.9 million cubic meters as of May 21. The application for the Sokhranivka station was rejected," Kupriyanov told journalists.

Sudzha remains the only station transiting Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine after Kiev refused to continue admitting fuel at another station, Sokhranivka, on May 11.

The Ukrainian regulator said the closure was the result of Sokhranivka going under the control of Russian armed forces in the Luhansk People's Republic.

Gazprom later said that it is technically impossible to transfer all volumes of gas via the Sudzha station, however, the company supplies gas to European customers according to contractual obligations and submitted requests.