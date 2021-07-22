UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Ready For Gas Transit Via Ukraine After 2024, If Feasible - CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 09:20 PM

Gazprom Ready for Gas Transit Via Ukraine After 2024, If Feasible - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Gazprom is ready to continue gas transit via Ukraine after 2024, based on the economic feasibility and technical readiness of the Ukrainian gas transportation system, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller told reporters.

"Gazprom has always emphasized its readiness to continue gas transit via Ukraine, including after 2024, based on the economic feasibility and technical condition of the Ukrainian gas transportation system," Miller said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Gas

Recent Stories

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

2 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

4 hours ago

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

4 hours ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

5 hours ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.