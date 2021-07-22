Gazprom Ready for Gas Transit Via Ukraine After 2024, If Feasible - CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Gazprom is ready to continue gas transit via Ukraine after 2024, based on the economic feasibility and technical readiness of the Ukrainian gas transportation system, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller told reporters.

"Gazprom has always emphasized its readiness to continue gas transit via Ukraine, including after 2024, based on the economic feasibility and technical condition of the Ukrainian gas transportation system," Miller said.