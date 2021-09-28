Gazprom Ready to Consider New Long-Term Contracts to Fulfill European Gas Demand - Kremlin

Russian energy giant Gazprom is ready to consider new long-term contracts with increased volumes of supplies to meet Europe's gas demand, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Russian energy giant Gazprom is ready to consider new long-term contracts with increased volumes of supplies to meet Europe's gas demand, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We are, of course, following the developments on the spot market in Europe.

Experts are absolutely clear about the factors that put pressure on the price, leading to such intermittent growth. These are objective factors, we will all have to deal with them further. In turn, we have already said that, these days, Gazprom is close to a historic record in terms of the volume of natural gas supplies to European consumers," Peskov told reporters.

"Gazprom ... is ready to consider new contracts, long-term contracts, with increased volumes (of supplies) to meet the increasing gas demand of European consumers," he added.