UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Ready To Consider New Long-Term Contracts To Fulfill European Gas Demand - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 03:42 PM

Gazprom Ready to Consider New Long-Term Contracts to Fulfill European Gas Demand - Kremlin

Russian energy giant Gazprom is ready to consider new long-term contracts with increased volumes of supplies to meet Europe's gas demand, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Russian energy giant Gazprom is ready to consider new long-term contracts with increased volumes of supplies to meet Europe's gas demand, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We are, of course, following the developments on the spot market in Europe.

Experts are absolutely clear about the factors that put pressure on the price, leading to such intermittent growth. These are objective factors, we will all have to deal with them further. In turn, we have already said that, these days, Gazprom is close to a historic record in terms of the volume of natural gas supplies to European consumers," Peskov told reporters.

"Gazprom ... is ready to consider new contracts, long-term contracts, with increased volumes (of supplies) to meet the increasing gas demand of European consumers," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Price Gas Market All

Recent Stories

Russia Never Uses Gas as Punishment Tool in Foreig ..

Russia Never Uses Gas as Punishment Tool in Foreign Affairs - Kremlin

4 minutes ago
 Chinese Government Plans to Fight Child Abuse in E ..

Chinese Government Plans to Fight Child Abuse in Educational Institutions

4 minutes ago
 Vietnam, Russia Agreed to Deepen Energy Cooperatio ..

Vietnam, Russia Agreed to Deepen Energy Cooperation - Vietnamese Foreign Ministe ..

4 minutes ago
 Kremlin Not Commenting on Reports About US Desire ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Reports About US Desire to Use Russian Bases in Centra ..

31 minutes ago
 European Parliament President Says German Election ..

European Parliament President Says German Elections Testify to Stability of Euro ..

31 minutes ago
 Kiev's Sharp Reaction to Russia-Hungary Gas Contra ..

Kiev's Sharp Reaction to Russia-Hungary Gas Contract Requires No Retaliation - K ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.