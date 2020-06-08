UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Ready To Discuss 2021 Gas Deliveries With Belarus If Country Respects Agreements

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 04:42 PM

Gazprom Ready to Discuss 2021 Gas Deliveries With Belarus If Country Respects Agreements

Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it is ready to start discussing with Belarus the prices for gas delivery in 2021 if the country abides by the 2020 contract, the price conditions of which were coordinated back in February

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it is ready to start discussing with Belarus the prices for gas delivery in 2021 if the country abides by the 2020 contract, the price conditions of which were coordinated back in February.

"The chairman of Gazprom's management committee [Alexey Miller] has sent a response to the letter of the Belarusian energy minister, received last week. It is noted in this letter that price conditions for gad delivery by the end of this year were conclusively coordinated on February 14, 2020," Gazprom said in a press release.

"If the Belarusian side complies fully with the agreements already reached in 2020, Gazprom confirms readiness to start negotiations regarding conditions for gas delivery starting January 1, 2021," Gazprom added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Price Belarus January February Gas 2020

Recent Stories

Two service projects in Al Dhaid worth AED4 millio ..

1 minute ago

Minister of State for Youth presents UAE’s model ..

16 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues new regulations to contri ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi City Municipality develops 51 play areas ..

16 minutes ago

Fans pay tribute to Ertugrul by erecting his statu ..

45 minutes ago

FAB issues HKD750 million five-year Green Bond

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.