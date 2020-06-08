Gazprom Ready to Discuss 2021 Gas Deliveries With Belarus If Country Respects Agreements

Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it is ready to start discussing with Belarus the prices for gas delivery in 2021 if the country abides by the 2020 contract, the price conditions of which were coordinated back in February

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it is ready to start discussing with Belarus the prices for gas delivery in 2021 if the country abides by the 2020 contract, the price conditions of which were coordinated back in February.

"The chairman of Gazprom's management committee [Alexey Miller] has sent a response to the letter of the Belarusian energy minister, received last week. It is noted in this letter that price conditions for gad delivery by the end of this year were conclusively coordinated on February 14, 2020," Gazprom said in a press release.

"If the Belarusian side complies fully with the agreements already reached in 2020, Gazprom confirms readiness to start negotiations regarding conditions for gas delivery starting January 1, 2021," Gazprom added.