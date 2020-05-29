Gazprom Ready to Discuss Gas Prices With Belarus Only After $165Mln Debt Settled - Miller

Gazprom chief Alexey Miller said on Friday that the Russian gas giant will be ready to negotiate gas deliveries to Belarus in the period starting 2021 only after the issue of Belarus' gas debt, which amounts to $165.6 million, is settled

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Gazprom chief Alexey Miller said on Friday that the Russian gas giant will be ready to negotiate gas deliveries to Belarus in the period starting 2021 only after the issue of Belarus' gas debt, which amounts to $165.6 million, is settled.

Minsk has repeatedly called on Moscow to reduce the price.

"The total amount of the Belarusian debt for Russian gas deliveries currently stands at $165,570,000. As soon as the debt is completely settled, the Russian side will be ready to set up negotiations on the conditions of gas deliveries from January 1, 2021," Miller told reporters.

"Today, we have sent a letter, in which this position is outlined, to Belarusian Energy Minister [Viktor Karankevich]," Miller said.