Gazprom Reducing Gas Transit Via OPAL After EU Court Ruling Restricting Access To Pipeline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 01:08 PM

Gazprom Reducing Gas Transit Via OPAL After EU Court Ruling Restricting Access to Pipeline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Russia's Gazprom has started to reduce gas transit via OPAL pipeline, which receives gas from the Nord Stream, after the European top court ruled to curtail Gazprom's access to the pipeline's capacity, the OPAL Gastransport GmbH said.

According to the operator, in the beginning of the gas day, the gas deliveries from the Nord Stream to OPAL via the junction facility in German Greifswald decreased to about 3.2 million cubic meters per hour. At the beginning of the previous gas day the deliveries amounted to 3.8 million cubic meters of gas.

At the same time, the gas deliveries from the Nord Stream via Nel pipeline have increased by 0.

3 million cubic meters over the past 24 hours.

On September 9, the EU court overruled the European Commission's decision of 2016 that expanded Gazprom's access to OPAL's facilities as violating the energy solidarity principle. The European Commission promised to carefully analyze this decision.

The German Federal Network Agency told Sputnik on September 11 that Gazprom must reduce gas transit via OPAL pipeline to 50 percent of the capacity, in accordance with the recent EU court decision.

