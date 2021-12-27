MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Russia's Gazprom once again refrained from booking gas transit capacity of the Yamal-Europe pipeline for delivery through Poland for Monday during an additional auction session, the data from GSA Platform showed.

The capacities were offered at the entry point to the Polish section of the pipeline, which is one of the main routes for gas supplies to Europe for Gazprom.