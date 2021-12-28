MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russian energy giant Gazprom has once again refrained from booking gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for delivery through Poland for Tuesday during an additional auction session, the data from GSA Platform showed.

At the regular auction on Monday, an offer to book Tuesday capacity in the amount of 89.1 million cubic meters at the entry point to the Polish section of the pipeline, which is one of the main routes for gas supplies to Europe for Gazprom, remained unclaimed.

Gazprom has been refusing to book capacities for gas transit via Poland during a day-ahead auction for the eighth day in a row. The company has also not been booking pipeline capacity at the additional session held immediately before the beginning of a new gas day.

On Saturday, Sergey Kupriyanov, a spokesman for the Russian energy giant, rejected allegations that Gazprom shortchanges gas transit to Europe as groundless and false, saying that Gazprom's practice was to book transit capacities to pump as much gas as contracted by clients, and that European countries like Germany and France had already taken their contracted volume of fuel but have not placed any new orders.

Earlier in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Gazprom has not been booking gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline since there have been no applications for gas purchases from EU countries.

The 2,000 kilometer (1,242 mile) long Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is one of the main routes of Russian gas supply to Europe. It passes through the territory of four countries ” Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany ” and has a capacity of up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year.