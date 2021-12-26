Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supply to Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) Allegations that Gazprom shortchanges gas transit to Europe are groundless and false, Sergey Kupriyanov, a spokesman for the Russian energy giant, said on Saturday.

"All accusations against Russia and Gazprom over not supplying enough gas to the European market are completely unfounded, unacceptable and not corresponding to the reality.

Simply saying, they are lies," Kupriyanov told the Rossiya 1 channel.

Gazprom's practice is to book transit capacities to pump as much gas as contracted by clients, he said, adding that European countries like Germany and France have already taken their contracted volume of fuel but have not placed any new orders.

"As before, Gazprom is ready to supply additional gas under existing long-term contracts and much cheaper than spot prices," Kupriyanov said.