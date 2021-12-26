UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Rejects Accusations Of Inadequate Gas Supply To Europe

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supply to Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) Allegations that Gazprom shortchanges gas transit to Europe are groundless and false, Sergey Kupriyanov, a spokesman for the Russian energy giant, said on Saturday.

"All accusations against Russia and Gazprom over not supplying enough gas to the European market are completely unfounded, unacceptable and not corresponding to the reality.

Simply saying, they are lies," Kupriyanov told the Rossiya 1 channel.

Gazprom's practice is to book transit capacities to pump as much gas as contracted by clients, he said, adding that European countries like Germany and France have already taken their contracted volume of fuel but have not placed any new orders.

"As before, Gazprom is ready to supply additional gas under existing long-term contracts and much cheaper than spot prices," Kupriyanov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe France Germany Gas Market All

Recent Stories

Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

2 minutes ago
 In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' C ..

In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' Covid resilience

3 minutes ago
 DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

3 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Moroc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Morocco

29 minutes ago
 Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supp ..

Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supply to Europe

3 minutes ago
 Gazprom Alleges Germany Pumping Gas to Ukraine in ..

Gazprom Alleges Germany Pumping Gas to Ukraine in Reverse Mode

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.