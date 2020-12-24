UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom, Representatives Of Belarus Agree Price-Setting Mechanism For Gas Supplies In 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:58 PM

Gazprom, Representatives of Belarus Agree Price-Setting Mechanism for Gas Supplies in 2021

Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich signed a protocol on the procedure for setting prices for gas supplies to the republic in 2021, the Russian company said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich signed a protocol on the procedure for setting prices for gas supplies to the republic in 2021, the Russian company said on Thursday.

"Today in St.

Petersburg, a working meeting took place between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia, Vladimir Semashko, and Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich," Gazprom said.

"Alexey Miller and Viktor Karankevich signed a protocol between Gazprom and the government of the republic, according to which the procedure for setting prices for the supply of natural gas to Belarus in 2021 is determined," the statement says.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Belarus Gas Government

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

31 minutes ago

Germany records first case of UK Covid strain

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister for redrafting master plans of citi ..

3 minutes ago

Govt utilizing resources to provide health facilit ..

3 minutes ago

Hafiz Saeed, others convicted in another terror fi ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Women's Rights Activist Killed in Country's ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.