Gazprom, Representatives of Belarus Agree Price-Setting Mechanism for Gas Supplies in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich signed a protocol on the procedure for setting prices for gas supplies to the republic in 2021, the Russian company said on Thursday.

"Today in St.

Petersburg, a working meeting took place between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia, Vladimir Semashko, and Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich," Gazprom said.

"Alexey Miller and Viktor Karankevich signed a protocol between Gazprom and the government of the republic, according to which the procedure for setting prices for the supply of natural gas to Belarus in 2021 is determined," the statement says.