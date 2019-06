Igor Sechin, the head of Russian oil giant Rosneft, and Alexey Miller, the head of Russian energy company Gazprom, will participate in the talks between Russia and Japan on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Igor Sechin, the head of Russian oil giant Rosneft, and Alexey Miller, the head of Russian energy company Gazprom, will participate in the talks between Russia and Japan on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka , Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"They will attend," Ushakov told reporters, asked a relevant question.