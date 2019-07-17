Gazprom Says 66% of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Complete

Over two-thirds of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will bring Russian gas to the European Union has been laid across the Baltic Sea, Russian energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Over two-thirds of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will bring Russian gas to the European Union has been laid across the Baltic Sea, Russian energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday.

"The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline continues, with 1,628 kilometers [1,011 miles] of pipes already been laid on the Baltic seafloor, 66.

3 percent of its total length," it tweeted.

Nord Stream 2 AG is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies. The pipeline will carry an annual 1.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas to Germany and further on to Central Europe.