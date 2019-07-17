UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Says 66% Of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Complete

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:38 AM

Gazprom Says 66% of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Complete

Over two-thirds of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will bring Russian gas to the European Union has been laid across the Baltic Sea, Russian energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Over two-thirds of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will bring Russian gas to the European Union has been laid across the Baltic Sea, Russian energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday.

"The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline continues, with 1,628 kilometers [1,011 miles] of pipes already been laid on the Baltic seafloor, 66.

3 percent of its total length," it tweeted.

Nord Stream 2 AG is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies. The pipeline will carry an annual 1.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas to Germany and further on to Central Europe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union Germany Nord Gas

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

2 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

2 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

2 hours ago

First Air Taxi to Appear in Spain Within Next Five ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.