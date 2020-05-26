UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Says Agreed With Georgia On Gas Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Gazprom Says Agreed With Georgia on Gas Prices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The price of Russian gas for Georgia will be the same as it was with a 100 percent offtake of the annual contract volume, now the obligations are fixed firmly, the press service of Gazprom told reporters on Tuesday.

"The price of gas for Georgia will be the same as it was before with a 100 percent offtake of annual contract volume. Now these offtake obligations are firmly fixed," the company said.

Georgian Economy Minister Natela Turnava told reporters earlier in the day that the country's leadership had agreed with Gazprom to reduce the price of imported gas by about 15 percent.

