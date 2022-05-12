Gazprom Says Banned From Using Polish Section of Yamal-Europe Pipeline for Gas Transit

Russian energy giant Gazprom has been banned from using the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline owned by EuRoPol Gaz for gas transit, Gazpromj spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said on Thursday

"In accordance with the presidential decree No. 252 of May 3, 2022, and the government decree No.

851 of May 11, 2022, sanctions were imposed on a number of foreign companies. Among them is EuRoPol GAZ, which owns the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. A ban has been imposed on transactions and payments in favor of persons under sanctions, in particular, for Gazprom, this means a ban on the use of a gas pipeline owned by EuRoPol GAZ to transport Russian gas through Poland," Kupriyanov wrote on Telegram.