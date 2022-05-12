UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Says Banned From Using Polish Section Of Yamal-Europe Pipeline For Gas Transit

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Gazprom Says Banned From Using Polish Section of Yamal-Europe Pipeline for Gas Transit

Russian energy giant Gazprom has been banned from using the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline owned by EuRoPol Gaz for gas transit, Gazpromj spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom has been banned from using the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline owned by EuRoPol Gaz for gas transit, Gazpromj spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said on Thursday.

"In accordance with the presidential decree No. 252 of May 3, 2022, and the government decree No.

851 of May 11, 2022, sanctions were imposed on a number of foreign companies. Among them is EuRoPol GAZ, which owns the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. A ban has been imposed on transactions and payments in favor of persons under sanctions, in particular, for Gazprom, this means a ban on the use of a gas pipeline owned by EuRoPol GAZ to transport Russian gas through Poland," Kupriyanov wrote on Telegram.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Poland May Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Sindhi OCR software system formally launched at Ma ..

Sindhi OCR software system formally launched at Majid Bhurgri Institute

36 seconds ago
 Five marriage halls sealed over violations

Five marriage halls sealed over violations

38 seconds ago
 Sri Lankan Court Bans Ex-Prime Minister, His Lawma ..

Sri Lankan Court Bans Ex-Prime Minister, His Lawmaker Son From Leaving Country - ..

39 seconds ago
 Fawad Chaudhary warns Maryam Nawaz of legal action ..

Fawad Chaudhary warns Maryam Nawaz of legal action for defaming him

53 minutes ago
 Man, son killed in road mishap

Man, son killed in road mishap

41 seconds ago
 Pakistan Army vital for country's survival, says U ..

Pakistan Army vital for country's survival, says Ulema committee

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.