Gazprom Says Demand For Long-Term Contracts In Europe Growing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 03:20 PM
ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The demand for long-term contracts on gas supplies in Europe is growing, Gazprom Management Committee Deputy Chairman Oleg Aksyutin said on Thursday.
"A paradoxical situation has developed on the market: amid extremely volatile spot prices, the demand for long-term contracts is growing.
End consumers, including those in Europe, want to receive gas at predictable prices," Aksyutin said at the 11th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.