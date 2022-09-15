Gazprom Says Demand for Long-Term Contracts in Europe Growing

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The demand for long-term contracts on gas supplies in Europe is growing, Gazprom Management Committee Deputy Chairman Oleg Aksyutin said on Thursday.

"A paradoxical situation has developed on the market: amid extremely volatile spot prices, the demand for long-term contracts is growing.

End consumers, including those in Europe, want to receive gas at predictable prices," Aksyutin said at the 11th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.