UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Says Demand For Long-Term Contracts In Europe Growing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Gazprom Says Demand for Long-Term Contracts in Europe Growing

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The demand for long-term contracts on gas supplies in Europe is growing, Gazprom Management Committee Deputy Chairman Oleg Aksyutin said on Thursday.

"A paradoxical situation has developed on the market: amid extremely volatile spot prices, the demand for long-term contracts is growing.

End consumers, including those in Europe, want to receive gas at predictable prices," Aksyutin said at the 11th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe St. Petersburg Gas Market

Recent Stories

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

5 minutes ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

10 minutes ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

22 minutes ago
 International Day of Democracy is being observed a ..

International Day of Democracy is being observed across the globe

1 hour ago
 IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

2 hours ago
 TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to floo ..

TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to flood victims under the #TECNOFund ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.